COVENTRY, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) has issued a no-contact order for a Coventry pond.

The DEM said water collected from Tiogue Lake contained a high concentration of “cyanobacteria toxins,” a harmful chemical produced by blue-green algae.

The Rhode Island Department of Health strongly recommends against all recreation on the pond until further notice, including fishing, boating, kayaking and swimming. Water from the pond should also not be ingested or touched.

The Health Department said touching water containing blue-green algae can cause skin, nose, eye and throat irritation. If ingested, people can experience a stomach ache, diarrhea, vomiting and nausea.

Although rare, other serious health impacts could also include dizziness, headache, fever, liver damage and nervous system damage.

The DEM said blue-green algae blooms appear as a green “film” on a body of water or look like “green paint, thick pea soup, or green cottage cheese.”

Anyone who comes in contact with the pond should rinse their skin immediately, shower and wash their clothes as soon as possible.

For a complete list of current pond warnings, visit the DEM’s website.