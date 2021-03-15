DEM to host public hearing on proposed West Warwick waste disposal operation at 4 pm

WEST WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — While a West Warwick company is preparing to launch a new waste disposal operation they say will generate electricity, the public will be able to give their input Monday afternoon.

The Department of Environmental Management (DEM) is holding a public hearing at 4 p.m. to gather opinions regarding an application for the proposed MedRecycler facility.

A handful of residents fear the facility at 1600 Division Road will release medical toxins into the air since it has never been tested.

MedRecycler CEO Nicholas Campanella told 12 News earlier this month that they’ve done their due diligence. He says the facility will operate in a safe manner and will undergo regular inspections.

Concerned residents fear the facility could negatively impact the environment as well as the health of nearby residents.

“We know people are tired, COVID has worn people out. We know people are worried about schools and getting their kids back in, but this is a long-term problem,” Catherine Costantino said. “If this facility gets in here, and the tests do show that it’s problematic, it’s really hard as a town to get rid of a place like this. So, we need people now to engage.”

Below is the information on how to join the Zoom call:

Zoom link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/5211383116

After the meeting, the public comment period will remain open for 30 days, after which the DEM will render a decision within 90 days, according to Healey.