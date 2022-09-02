PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) has deemed the water at Scarborough Beach South safe for swimming.

The DEM recommended Thursday that Scarborough Beach South and three other beaches close to swimming due to high bacteria counts in the water.

As of Friday afternoon, Conimicut Point Beach in Warwick, Sandy Point Beach in Portsmouth, and the Surfer’s Rock area of Second Beach in Middletown remained closed.

Visit the DEM’s website for updates, or call its beach closings hotline at (401) 222-2751.

In the meantime, the DEM is advising people to avoid contact with Blackamore Pond in Cranston due to a blue-green algae bloom, which can be toxic to both humans and animals.

The DEM warned not to ingest water or fish from the pond. All recreational activities like fishing and boating should be avoided, the DEM said, and pets should be kept out of the water.

Anyone who spots suspected blue-green algae is asked to report it to the DEM’s Office of Water Resources at (401) 222-4700 or DEM.OWRCyano@dem.ri.gov.