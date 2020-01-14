Death of Rhode Island prisoner under investigation

West Bay

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island State Police are investigating the apparent suicide of an inmate at the state prison over the weekend.

A spokesman for the state prison system says 29-year-old Shawn Riddick was found unresponsive in his single cell at the medium-security facility at the Adult Correctional Institutions in Cranston on Saturday.

He was serving a year-long sentence for carrying a gun without a permit.

CPR was performed at the scene before he was taken to Rhode Island Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

