Death of Rhode Island prisoner under investigation

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island State Police are investigating the apparent suicide of an inmate at the state prison over the weekend.

A spokesman for the state prison system says 29-year-old Shawn Riddick was found unresponsive in his single cell at the medium-security facility at the Adult Correctional Institutions in Cranston on Saturday.

He was serving a year-long sentence for carrying a gun without a permit.

CPR was performed at the scene before he was taken to Rhode Island Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.