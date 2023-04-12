COVENTRY, R.I. (WPRI) — Police have identified the two victims in a deadly shooting at a Coventry home Tuesday afternoon.

Officers rushed to Mulberry Court for reports of an “accidental shooting,” according to Coventry Police Chief Frederick Heise.

Police said the officers arrived to find 60-year-old Linda Beckman dead and 61-year-old James Beckman gravely wounded. James Beckman was rushed to the hospital where he remains in critical condition.

The couple’s dogs were also found dead in the home.

It’s unclear at this time who pulled the trigger, though police said the shooting is being investigated as suspicious.

It’s unclear what led up to the shooting, but Heise said there is no threat to the public.

Cranston’s fire chief confirms James Beckman is a retired deputy chief from the city’s fire department.