DCYF: West Warwick infant nearly died due to maltreatment

WEST WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Department of Children, Youth and Families (DCYF) publicly disclosed the near death of a 5-month-old child from West Warwick on Tuesday.

According to the DCYF, the incident happened on Friday, Oct. 15, and they determined through an investigation that maltreatment contributed to the infant’s condition.

The agency said it’s had no previous involvement with the family, and the Office of the Child Advocate has been notified about the report.

The DCYF also issued a reminder that it’s required by law to report known or suspected cases of child abuse or neglect within 24 hours of becoming aware of the situation. To make a report, call 1-800-RI-CHILD.

