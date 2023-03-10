CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — A 1-year-old child died earlier this year in Cranston, and investigators from the R.I. Department of Children, Youth and Families (DCYF) have found that neglect was a contributing factor.

The incident occurred back on Jan. 19. Due to confidentiality laws, the DCYF was unable to share specifics on the case, but the agency said it had no prior involvement with the family.

The Office of the Child Advocate has been notified of the incident.

The DCYF also issued a reminder that Rhode Islanders are required by law to report known or suspected cases of child abuse within 24 hours of becoming aware by calling 1-800-RI-CHILD.