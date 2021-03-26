DCYF: Near-death of Warwick girl, 5, was result of neglect

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) ─ A 5-year-old Warwick girl nearly died last month and the Department of Children, Youth and Families (DCYF) has determined it was the result of neglect.

DCYF said the incident occurred on Feb. 27, though no additional details regarding what happened were released.

“The department initiated an investigation, and through this investigation, DCYF confirmed neglect contributed to this near fatality,” a spokesperson for the agency said.

The state agency said it had no prior involvement with the family.