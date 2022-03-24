WEST WARWICK, R.I (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Department of Children, Youth and Families (DCYF) has found that maltreatment contributed to the death of a 5-year-old boy in West Warwick last fall.

On the morning of Sept. 18, police were called to a home on Petti Drive for a boy who was unresponsive after being pulled out of the swimming pool.

First responders tried to save the boy, but he was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Following the incident, DCYF launched an investigation and determined that maltreatment was a factor in the boy’s death.

DCYF said it had no prior involvement with the family.

The agency issued a reminder that Rhode Islanders are required by law to report known of suspected cases of child abuse or neglect by calling 1-800-RI-CHILD.