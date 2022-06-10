COVENTRY, R.I. (WPRI) — A 1-year-old from Coventry nearly died last month and the Department of Children, Youth and Families (DCYF) has determined it was the result of neglect.

The incident occurred on May 14, according to DCYF, though no additional details regarding what happened were released.

DCYF said it has had no previous involvement with the family.

Under state law, Rhode Islanders are required to report known or suspected cases of child abuse or neglect to DCYF within 24 hours of becoming aware by calling 1-800-RI-CHILD.