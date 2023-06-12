WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — David’s Bridal will soon close its only Rhode Island store.

The retailer, which specializes in wedding gowns and other formal wear, announced on its website that its Warwick location will soon close for good.

The stores in Dartmouth and Natick will also shutter, according to the website. The North Attleboro store does not appear to be closing at this time.

The Pennsylvania-based retailer filed for bankruptcy back in April, just days after announcing it would be laying off 9,200 employees.

Despite the filing, the retailer assured customers at the time that its stores would continue to fulfill orders without delay.

It’s unclear exactly when these stores will close for good.

David’s Bridal currently has roughly 300 stores across dozens of states.

12 News has reached out to David’s Bridal for more information but has not yet heard back.