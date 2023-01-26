WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Jury deliberations have resumed in the assault trial of a Pawtucket police officer after a brief delay Thursday morning.

The court announced that one of the jurors tested positive for COVID-19, so an alternate who was dismissed Wednesday was brought back to take that person’s place.

The jury got the case on Wednesday. Fourteen jurors sat in on the entire trial, but two were sent home as alternates before deliberations got underway.

The twelve jurors are now deciding whether or not Officer Daniel Dolan is guilty of three counts of felony assault for shooting at a car containing three teenagers in June 2021. The driver, Dominic Vincent, was hit in the arm, but survived.

Surveillance video from the incident shows Vincent’s car pull into the parking lot of a pizza shop on Route 3 in West Greenwich before Dolan’s pickup truck immediately pulls up beside it. Dolan—who was off duty at the time—then gets out of his truck and approaches Vincent’s car, which backs out of the lot and off camera.

It was then, according to police, that Dolan opened fire. He was later charged after investigators determined the shooting was not justified.

In explaining his actions, Dolan said he saw Vincent speeding on I-95 and followed him into the parking lot to talk to him. He told the court he felt obligated to intervene.

“…and if he had just ignored it and gone home and then read the next day that Audi had perhaps killed someone and he did nothing about it, could you imagine if someone knew he was right there?” Dolan’s defense attorney, Michael Colucci, said during his closing argument on Wednesday.

When Vincent put the car in reverse and tried to drive off, Dolan said he pulled out his gun out of fear that he was going to be run over.

Vincent told police he tried to drive off because he wasn’t sure what was going on and didn’t know Dolan was a police officer, since Dolan was wearing plainclothes and in his personal vehicle.

During his closing argument, assistant Rhode Island Attorney General John Corrigan suggested that Dolan acted out of anger, not concern. He said it wasn’t his job to track down Vincent since he was outside his jurisdiction.

“He knows he could certainly call 911 to report what’s going on. It’s not his responsibility,” Corrigan said. “No one wants a Ford F-350 trying to track down a speeder.”

12 News has a crew in the courtroom as we await a verdict. Stay with us for updates on air and online.