CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — A Cranston man was convicted of driving under the influence and causing a crash that injured his 10-year-old son and another passenger more than four years ago, according to R.I. Attorney General Peter Neronha.

Glen Teolis, 52, was found guilty of two counts of driving under the influence resulting in serious bodily injury, two counts of reckless driving resulting in serious bodily injury and reckless driving.

Teolis was previously convicted of reckless driving in 2002 and 2008, according to prosecutors.

Prosecutors said Teolis was driving under the influence of alcohol back in March 2019 when crashed on Olney Arnold Road.

“This was a completely avoidable incident, and unfortunately we see impaired driving cases like this one all too often,” Cranston Police Col. Michael Winquist said. “While there is no justice that can undo the damage done, I am glad to see [Teolis] was held accountable.”

Teolis, who was living in Florida at the time, flew to Rhode Island to visit his son hours before the crash. He and his 21-year-old colleague then spent the day barhopping in East Greenwich while his son tagged along.

Prosecutors said later that night, Teolis was driving his son and colleague home when he began speeding. Both his son and colleague urged Teolis to slow down, but he refused.

Teolis reportedly reached speeds of 100 mph while driving down I-295 and crossed into the breakdown lane to pass vehicles, according to prosecutors.

He crashed his car into a tree a short time later after losing control on a slight curve.

Prosecutors estimate Teolis was driving 75 mph at the time of the crash, even though the speed limit on Olney Arnold Road is only 25 mph. It was later determined that Teolis also had a BAC of .125.

Teolis’ son and colleague were seriously injured in the crash, with both spending several days recovering from their injuries in the hospital.

“This case is yet another tragic example of the harm caused by driving under the influence,” Neronha said. “[Teolis’] actions endangered his own life, the lives of other motorists and the life of his 10-year-old son, who suffered serious injuries due to his flagrant disregard for safety.”

Teolis is currently being held at the ACI and is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 25, 2024.