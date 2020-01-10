Cyberstalk charges dropped against East Greenwich officer

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — An East Greenwich police officer is returning to duty after cyber-harassment charges against him were dropped, according to Police Chief Stephen Brown.

Humberto Montalban, 58, was charged last summer with sending an ex-girlfriend a series of texts.

Investigators said they were “designed to cause emotional distress”: allegedly threatening to ruin the “professional reputation” of the ex-girlfriend after their relationship ended.

A motion was filed Wednesday to dismiss the charges against Montalban, according to court records on the Rhode Island Judiciary.

Montalban had entered a plea of not guilty to the charges on Aug. 19. Earlier in the month, he’d been put on administrative leave.

Charles Calenda, Montalban’s attorney, said when a restraining order was granted to the accuser, it had been “based on one side of the story.”

The court had also ordered Montalban to surrender personal firearms but could carry a police department-issued firearm while on duty.

