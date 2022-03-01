WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Homeless Rhode Islanders who sought refuge at a Warwick hotel throughout the pandemic will soon have to find a new place to stay.

Crossroads Rhode Island has been utilizing the NYLO Hotel in Warwick as a temporary shelter since last December.

In a letter sent to elected officials Tuesday, Crossroads Rhode Island CEO Karen Santilli said the nonprofit organization will begin gradually transitioning guests from the hotel to other shelters across the state.

The decision comes as the state’s shelters gradually begin to increase their capacities to pre-pandemic levels.

Crossroads Rhode Island will officially stop placing new guests at the hotel beginning March 4.

While Crossroads Rhode Island had planned to end its contract with NYLO Hotel on March 31, Santilli said the state asked them to extend it through April “to ensure the smoothest possible transition for all of the individuals at the hotel and prevent any unnecessary strain on the state’s social service program.”

“While some may be disappointed by this timeline, we agree that if the state moves too quickly to transition shelter guests or if the state were to end this and other similar contracts before it can rebuild capacity at congregate shelters, we risk forcing people out onto the street without shelter,” Santilli continued.

The hotel has been a point of contention for neighbors, who have repeatedly claimed there’s been an uptick in crime in the area since NYLO began sheltering the homeless.

Santilli said all of the male guests will be transferred to Harrington Hall in Cranston later this month, while all female guests will be sent to the Women’s Shelter on Broad Street in Providence.

By April 1, Crossroads Rhode Island plans to end its full utilization of the hotel and begin reducing its occupancy.

Santilli expects that some guests may remain at the hotel throughout the transitional period, but assured that everyone would be out of the hotel by April 30.

She also acknowledged that Crossroads Rhode Island remains “laser focused on finding permanent housing solutions for as many people currently sheltered at the NYLO as possible.”

With the NYLO Hotel partnership coming to an end, Santilli hopes lawmakers will recognize that there is an urgent and immediate need for low-incoming housing statewide.