WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Crossroads Rhode Island is officially phasing out its use of a Warwick hotel as a temporary homeless shelter.

The nonprofit organization has been utilizing the NYLO Hotel as a shelter since last December, and decided to begin transitioning guests out of the hotel earlier this month.

Crossroads Rhode Island stopped placing new guests at the hotel on Friday, and will begin moving guests to shelters across the state later this month.

The decision comes as the state’s shelters gradually begin to increase their capacities to pre-pandemic levels.

While Crossroads Rhode Island had planned to end its contract with NYLO Hotel on March 31, the state has asked the nonprofit organization to extend it through April to ensure a smooth transition.

That contract extension is the latest in a number of decisions made without the community’s input.

The hotel has been a point of contention for neighbors, who have repeatedly claimed there’s been an uptick in crime in the area since NYLO began sheltering the homeless.

Warwick City Councilman Anthony Sinapi is frustrated with Crossroads Rhode Island’s lack of transparency.

“One of the biggest issues is that no one told anybody … that the program was coming,” he said. “It was just there, and people only found out when incidents started happening.”

The Warwick Police Department tells 12 News that in 2021, officers responded to 46 calls at the hotel and made two arrests. Since the beginning of this year, officers responded to 91 calls and have made seven arrests.

Michelle Wilcox, president of Crossroads Rhode Island, said they’re focused on finding permanent housing for those who were staying at the NYLO hotel.

Michelle Wilcox, President of Crossroads Rhode Island says the group’s big focus is getting the homeless out of shelters, but there’s a lack of affordable housing.

“Our transition over the next few weeks has been very thoughtful. We’re doing it in a way to help ensure that people have the services and supports that they need,” Wilcox said.

Sinapi said while neighbors believe no one should be sleeping on the streets, they’re frustrated with Crossroads Rhode Island for not allowing them any input.

“Without actually bothering to communicate with the community, they rightfully think it was simply a lie and I don’t blame them for thinking that way,” Sinapi said.