Cross country ride to honor fallen soldiers stops in Rhode Island

WEST WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — A cross country tour to honor fallen soldiers made a stop in Rhode Island on Sunday.

The “Tribute to Fallen Soldiers Memorial Torch Motorcycle Ride” left Eugene, Oregon on July 14.

On their way to Arlington National Cemetery, the group of riders makes scheduled visits to the homes of those who have died while serving our country.

One of those stops was to the West Warwick childhood home of Sgt. Brian St. Germain, a marine killed in Iraq in 2006. He was just 22-years-old.

The group contacted the St. Germain family almost a year ago to coordinate the visit, one of sixty-five they will make this summer.