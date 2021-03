EAST GREENWICH, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island State Police and several fire departments are investigating a series of brush fires that broke out along I-95 Thursday afternoon.

Firefighters responded to multiple wooded areas alongside I-95 South between Exits 7 and 1.

Traffic was backed up for miles as the dense smoke limited drivers’ visibility in the area.

On scene of another brush fire. This one a few exits further south from the first one. Both are under investigation but crews are doing a good job of containing them. Keep in mind, its warm with gusty winds. Those winds add a different dynamic to any potential fires that burn. pic.twitter.com/pknFLk5bBE — Steven Matregrano (@smatregranoWPRI) March 11, 2021

The cause of the fires remains under investigation. It’s unclear at this time if the fires are being considered suspicious.