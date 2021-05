SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — First responders from several communities are searching for a missing man in the water Monday morning off of East Matunuck State Beach.

Cranston, Narragansett and U.S. Coast Guard Station Pt. Judith are helping with the search between Charlestown Breachway and Black Point. Air Station Cape Cod is on the way to assist.

At this time, the identity of the missing person is unknown.

#HappeningNow #USCG, @CranstonFire, and @NarragansettFD are actively searching for a male in the water between #Charlestown Breachway and Black Point in Rhode Island.



USCG Search assets include:

Air Station Cape Cod helicopter

Station Point Judith response boat — USCGNortheast (@USCGNortheast) May 31, 2021

This is a developing story, check back for updates.