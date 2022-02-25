CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — A house in Cranston has collapsed as crews work to put out a fast-moving fire.

Firefighters responded to a multi-family home on Lincoln Avenue around 3:15 a.m. and found heavy flames and smoke coming from the building.

One neighbor told 12 News that it seems like a lot of people live in the home, but is unclear exactly how many.

Lincoln Avenue is closed as crews are on the scene.

No word on any injuries or what may have caused the fire.

This is a Breaking News story, check back for updates.