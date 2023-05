COVENTRY, R.I. (WPRI) — Emergency crews are at the scene of a serious two-car crash in Coventry.

Crews responded to the area of 500 Arnold Road around 9:45 a.m. Wednesday and found two vehicles with heavy front-end damage.

No word on injuries at this time.

Arnold Road is currently closed in both directions in the area of Crestwood Drive.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.