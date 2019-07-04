East Greenwich family displaced by house fire

EAST GREENWICH, R.I. (WPRI) — A family of six was forced from their East Greenwich home Thursday after it was heavily damaged in a fire.

East Greenwich Fire Capt. Ken Montville said crews were met with heavy flames as they approached the walkout basement of 1595 High Hawk Road.

“We had two residents still attempting to put out the fire with garden hoses,” Montville said. “We got them clear of the building and got everybody safe into the building and extinguished the fire.”

Smoke can be seen and smelled from a home 1595 High Hawk Road in East Greenwich. Crews from EG, NK and Warwick have arrived. @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/0Jq5w0ow8S — Kait Walsh (@KaitLouiseWalsh) July 4, 2019

Heavy smoke filled the entire home, according to Montville, and firefighters had to cut a hole in the roof to get to the source, all while dealing with the July heat.

“It definitely makes it more difficult. Our initial crews definitely took a bit of a beating,” Montville said. “We had to rest them a little bit longer than we normally would if it was a little bit cooler, but thank goodness everybody was OK.”

Crews from North Kingstown and Warwick provided mutual aid while the Providence Canteen also responded to make sure everyone on scene was hydrated and safe.

.@PVDCanteen just arrived in East Greenwich, icing rags, mixing cool drinks for firefighters on this hot day. @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/ya29E4PpNU — Kait Walsh (@KaitLouiseWalsh) July 4, 2019

The home may be a total loss, Montville said, but fortunately, no residents or firefighters were hurt.

As of Thursday afternoon, the state fire marshal’s office was just beginning to dig out the area in the basement where the fire started to begin seeking out the cause. Suspicious activity has not been ruled out.

A closer look at the house where the fire took place, fire department is still working on the cause. Warwick FD just arrived on scene @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/psN8RAN6Xx — Courtney Carter (@_CourtneyNews) July 4, 2019