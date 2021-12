COVENTRY, R.I. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway after a car went off a bridge and into the Pawtuxet River in Coventry Tuesday morning.

Crews responded to Sandy Bottom Road just before 9:30 a.m. and found the car almost completely underwater.

#NOW Pat's tow service about to pull a vehicle out of the South Branch Pawtuxet River. The car is almost completely underwater with a few inches of the roof visible along with the trunk and hood open. Fire Chief says the driver was transported to the hospital, she is OK @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/2nmI2ukH0d — Brittany Schaefer (@BrittanyTVNews) December 28, 2021

The fire chief told 12 News the woman driver was taken to the hospital and is OK.

No word on how the car ended up in the water.

12 News has a crew at the scene gathering information as it becomes available. Check back for updates.