WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Crews in Warwick are investigating after an early morning rollover on Wednesday.

The crash occurred around 12:30 a.m. across from the Rhode Island Mall.

It appears the car was driving North on Bald Hill Road and trying to turn onto Route 113 when it crashed. The car was on its roof at one point.

At this time there is no word on what cause the crash or if there were any injuries.

