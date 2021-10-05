3 killed in fiery highway crash; speed believed to be a factor

WEST WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway after three people were killed in a fiery crash in West Warwick early Tuesday morning, according to R.I. State Police.

The deadly crash happened around 2 a.m. on I-95 South near Exit 8.

Police believe the car was traveling at a high rate of speed when the driver lost control and veered off the roadway. The car then slammed into a tree and burst into flames.

The driver and two passengers, all believed to be in their 20s, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said none of the victims were able to be identified at the scene “due to the nature of their injuries” from the crash and ensuing fire. The R.I. Medical Examiner plans to use dental records to identify them.

Both speed and inclement weather are believed to be factors in the crash, police said.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact R.I. State Police by calling (401) 444-1064.