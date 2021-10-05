3 killed in fiery highway crash; speed believed to be a factor

West Bay

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

WEST WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway after three people were killed in a fiery crash in West Warwick early Tuesday morning, according to R.I. State Police.

The deadly crash happened around 2 a.m. on I-95 South near Exit 8.

Police believe the car was traveling at a high rate of speed when the driver lost control and veered off the roadway. The car then slammed into a tree and burst into flames.

The driver and two passengers, all believed to be in their 20s, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said none of the victims were able to be identified at the scene “due to the nature of their injuries” from the crash and ensuing fire. The R.I. Medical Examiner plans to use dental records to identify them.

Both speed and inclement weather are believed to be factors in the crash, police said.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact R.I. State Police by calling (401) 444-1064.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind

DYSOM 10/1/2021: Craig Levis, Superintendent of Coventry public schools

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams
Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

Community Events & Happenings

More Community