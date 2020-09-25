Crews extinguish fire at West Warwick auto repair garage

WEST WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway after a fire broke out in West Warwick Friday morning.

Police say the fire started around 6:30 a.m. inside an auto repair garage on Industrial Lane.

Nearby workers say they saw smoke coming from the garage and a carbon monoxide detector went off.

The fire was quickly put out and the fire chief says there is nothing suspicious at this time.

In January, Target 12 reported that Rhode Island State Police raided this same address and arrested four men in a suspected illegal pot operation.

