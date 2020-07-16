Crews searching for one person after extinguishing Coventry house fire

COVENTRY, R.I. (WPRI) — Firefighters extinguished a house fire in Coventry that broke out early Thursday morning and are now searching for one unaccounted person.

Crews responding to a home at the corner of Read Avenue and Ernest Street around 4 a.m. found heavy flames quickly ripping through the first floor.

According to Fire Chief Frank Brown, crews are searching for one person as neighbors believe one person was home at the time the flames sparked.

Crews say the fire was so hot that they had to battle the flames from the exterior rather than the interior.

The house has been left inhabitable and it is unclear how it was started.

Eyewitness News is on scene gathering more information. We will have the latest details on WPRI 12 until 7 a.m. and FOX Providence from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m.