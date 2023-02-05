CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Crews in Cranston were called to battle an early morning house fire on Sunday.

Around 2 a.m., firefighters were called to a fire coming from a building near the 1000 block of Pontiac Ave.

When they arrived, they found flames coming from the structure.

One person on scene told 12 News that the building is both an office and residential building.

He says everyone got out safely.

Fire crews also battled some slippery conditions, as water on the street from the fire trucks froze up fast.

No injuries have yet been reported and it is unclear how the fire started.