WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — A two vehicle crash snarled traffic on busy Bald Hill Road (Route 2) in Warwick Saturday night.

Police closed northbound lanes near East Avenue for about 45 minutes as crews worked to clear the scene.

On Twitter, police asked drivers to seek alternate routes on a very busy shopping day ahead of the Christmas holiday.

Update: All lanes of traffic are now open. Please drive safely in the area, as the congestion clears up. Thank you. https://t.co/N5pbXM9GLt — Warwick Police (@warwickripd) December 23, 2019

Both vehicles appeared badly damaged as they were towed away. There’s no word on if anyone was injured.