Crash on I-95 south in Warwick causing major traffic backup

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — A crash on Interstate 95 southbound in Warwick early Monday morning is causing a major traffic backup.

The R.I. Department of Transportation posted on Twitter the crash occurred around 5 a.m. and is blocking the right lanes on I-95 south at Exit 10B.

Witnesses who drove by the scene say a tractor trailer was involved.

12 News has a crew on the way to the scene to gather more information.

Stay with 12 News on FOX Providence until 9 a.m. for the latest details.