Crash on I-95 south in Warwick causing major traffic backup

West Bay

by:

Posted: / Updated:
12 Salutes Local Veterans on WPRI.com

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — A crash on Interstate 95 southbound in Warwick early Monday morning is causing a major traffic backup.

The R.I. Department of Transportation posted on Twitter the crash occurred around 5 a.m. and is blocking the right lanes on I-95 south at Exit 10B.

PINPOINT TRAFFIC: Live Interactive Traffic Map »

Witnesses who drove by the scene say a tractor trailer was involved.

12 News has a crew on the way to the scene to gather more information.

Stay with 12 News on FOX Providence until 9 a.m. for the latest details.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Veteran's Voices: Honoring Those Who Serve

More Veterans Voices

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

DYSOM 10/14/2020: Target 12's Tim White

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams

Community Events & Happenings

More Community

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour