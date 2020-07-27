Crash involving Cranston fire vehicle knocks down traffic light pole

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — A crash involving a Cranston Fire Department vehicle shut down a portion of Park Avenue and Wellington Avenue on Sunday.

Cranston police tell Eyewitness News, the fire vehicle was traveling to another fire station when the crash occurred around 4:41 p.m. Its two occupants were transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

Police said the woman in the other vehicle was transported to the hospital with a minor leg injury.

The crash brought down a traffic light pole and as of 7:30 p.m. the roadway remained closed while a crew worked to replace it. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

