COVENTRY, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Police are trying to determine what caused a crash between a Coventry officer and a motorcyclist Tuesday afternoon.

The crash occurred in the area of Willow and Bassett streets, which is located near the Coventry/West Warwick border.

Police said the officer was on routine patrol when his cruiser and a motorcycle collided.

The motorcyclist was transported to Rhode Island Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The officer was not injured.