CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — A Cranston woman is speaking out after a man was allegedly caught looking into her bathroom using a drone.

Stephanie Merola tells 12 News that she was getting ready to shower when she heard a noise outside her window.

“I heard this constant buzzing noise,” said Merola. “In my peripherals I see this white thing floating,” she continued.

Merola said she believed the sound was coming from her pool, so she went out into her backyard to investigate and saw the drone hovering next to her bathroom window.

Police say that as she approached the drone, it moved quickly away from her and ended up hitting a branch and falling to the ground. Merola said she then grabbed the drone and threw it in her pool.

The drone was eventually traced back to Christopher Jones, who police said is a convicted sex offender.

Merola said the incident made her concerned for her three-year-old daughter.

“I hope to God that he hasn’t been doing this prior to Wednesday night. I hope there is no footage of my daughter on that drone,” said Merola.

Police said Jones admitted to flying the drone and was released from custody after his arraignment Friday night. He’s been charged with one count of video voyeurism.