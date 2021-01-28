Cranston woman relieved her elderly mother is now eligible for COVID-19 vaccine

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Belkis Voisinet has been living in fear for the past year.

She’s been taking care of her 90-year-old mother, who has several underlying health conditions, and constantly worries the coronavirus will make its way into her home.

“Our biggest fear is to come home and bring something to our mother that would, you know, that would take her life,” Voisinet said. “We take turns sleeping at her house, and so I never take my mask off, not even when I’m sleeping.”

Voisinet said it hasn’t been easy, but her family has been overly cautious while caring for her mother, in hopes of keeping her as healthy as possible.

“I feel the frustration that a lot of us have felt when we care for our older parents,” Voisinet said. “We worry so much for them, in their state of health.”

While her mother has yet to receive the coronavirus vaccine, Voisinet learned Thursday she is now eligible and could receive her first dose within the coming weeks.

Like many Rhode Islanders, Voisinet’s left wondering exactly when her mother will receive the vaccine and how state health officials plan to contact her family.

But the news still gives Voisinet the sense of hope she’s been yearning for.

“Now I feel like yes, indeed, we can keep my mother for many more years,” she said.