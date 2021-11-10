Cranston woman dies after being hit by car last week

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — A 62-year-old woman has died after she was hit and killed by a car while walking in Cranston last week.

Cranston Police Chief Michael Winquist said Cranston resident Jill Mansolillo was hit while walking on Oaklawn Avenue late Friday night.

Winquist said Mansolillo began crossing the street “without warning” when she was hit.

Mansolillo was rushed to Rhode Island Hospital where she succumbed to her injuries early Wednesday morning.

The driver immediately stopped and attempted to help the victim, Winquist said, even moving her to the side of the road until help arrived.

Winquist said Mansolillo was not using a crosswalk and the area where she crossed the street was poorly lit.

While the driver was cited for having tinted windows, Winquist said he will not be facing any charges.

Winquist said the driver’s tinted windows didn’t contribute to the incident, which he described as a “tragic accident.”

A GoFundMe page has been organized to help Mansolillo’s two sons.