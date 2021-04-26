Cranston to reopen city offices to the public in June

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) ─ City offices and departments in Cranston will reopen to the public on June 1, according to Director of Administration Anthony Moretti.

While the public has been able to visit all city departments and offices by appointment only, Moretti said they will be “basically opening the doors up.”

“If someone wants to pay their tax bills, they don’t have to stay in the lobby as our receptionist taking care of those bills for them is running back and forth,” Moretti said. “Walk-ins [will be] welcome.”

Moretti said Mayor Ken Hopkins made the decision to reopen all city departments after Gov. Dan McKee’s announcement last week that offices will be allowed to have 100% capacity with three feet of spacing starting May 28.

Moretti said everyone will still need to wear their masks and adhere to the social distancing policy.

Hopkins also plans on suspending all COVID-related executive orders issued last year, but will continue one order that allows the expansion of outdoor dining at restaurants.

“These actions will begin to restore normalcy for Cranston’s businesses and residents. With the

reopening, we look forward to conducting city services in an even more efficient manner,” he said in a statement.

Moretti said while members of the public don’t need to call ahead anymore to visit in person, they’re still encouraged to conduct business with the city electronically or by phone if possible.