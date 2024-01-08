CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Cranston Mayor Ken Hopkins is taking steps to ensure that the city’s bridges and culverts are being properly maintained.

Hopkins said the city has hired Pare Corporation to inspect the infrastructure and offer repair and rehabilitation recommendations.

The goal of the inspections is to “assess the integrity of [the city’s] bridges and culverts in the interest of public safety,” according to Hopkins. He said systematic infrastructure evaluations have not been conducted in the city in decades.

“The public should be assured that we have no immediate concern for any of the structures to be reviewed,” Hopkins said. “This scope of work was outlined months ago and has no connection to the timing of the closure issues the state is facing with the Washington Bridge.”

“We want to be proactive in being ahead of serious problems,” he continued.

Pare Corporation will assess the following bridges and culverts:

Bridges

Gansett Avenue over Washington Secondary Bike Path

Dean Parkway over Washington Secondary Bike Path

Phenix Avenue over Furnace Hill Brook

Garden City Drive over Pocasset River

Haven Avenue over Pocasset River

Main Street over Clarke Brook

Kimberly Lane over Furnace Hill Brook

Culverts

Natick Avenue over an unknown tributary to Meshanticut Brook

Natick Avenue at Furnace Hill Brook

Furnace Hill Road at Furnace Hill Brook

Phenix Avenue over unknown tributary to Meshanticut Brook

Beechwood Drive over Furnace Hill Brook

Wilbur Avenue over Meshanticut Brook

Dyer Avenue #1315

Hopkins stressed the importance of the assessment by comparing it to filling potholes across the city. While a pothole is a routine road problem and can be quickly fixed, Hopkins explained that “a bridge or culvert failure is a significant public challenge.”

The city will develop an infrastructure maintenance and rehabilitation plan once the inspections are completed, according to Hopkins.

“We may have short-term repairs needed like concrete patching, spot painting or joint repairs,” Hopkins said. “If more significant repairs are identified, such as bridge joint replacement, railing upgrades or surface or decking replacement, we will develop a schedule for those improvements.”

The bridge inspections will cost $84,800 and the culvert assessments will cost $69,000. The investments are being funded by the city’s capital budget, Hopkins noted.

“My priority is always the safety of our residents and families,” Hopkins said. “We will be vigilant in our duties as guardians of our city’s assets.”