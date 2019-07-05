Cranston teacher indicted on sexual assault charges

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — A science teacher at Cranston High School West is being held at the ACI after he was arrested earlier this week.

Charles Pearson, 60, of Warwick, was arraigned Friday in Providence Superior Court on one count of first-degree sexual assault and three counts of second-degree sexual assault. He was ordered held without bail, according to the R.I. Department of Corrections.

Pearson was indicted on the charges Wednesday before he was picked up by Warwick police on a court-issued warrant.

Kristy dosReis, a spokesperson for the attorney general’s office, said the warrant stemmed from the return of a sealed indictment against Pearson, which was unsealed at his arraignment on Friday.

Pearson was initially arrested in late March 2017 on twelve counts of second-degree sexual assault after four female students claimed he touched them inappropriately. He denied the allegations.