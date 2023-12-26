CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Cranston Mayor Ken Hopkins has officially named the city’s next fire chief.

Hopkins announced Tuesday that Deputy Fire Chief Robert Ryan will succeed James Warren, who’s retiring after a 38-year career with the department.

Ryan is a 36-year veteran of the Cranston Fire Department who seen and responded to thousands of calls throughout his career, according to Hopkins.

Hopkins said he interviewed two other “highly-qualified” candidates as well, but decided that Ryan was “the right person at this time to take the department reins.”

“He has my confidence and is well respected by the rank-and-file members of the fire department,” Hopkins said.

Ryan first joined the department back in 1988 and has served at each of the city’s six fire stations.

“I am honored and grateful to Mayor Hopkins for his confidence in selecting me to be Cranston’s next fire chief,” Ryan said. “I pledge to the members of the department and the Cranston community that we will word hard every day to protect this city and maintain our excellent record of fire and emergency services.”

Hopkins believes Ryan’s years of experience with the department will serve him well in his new position.

“Overseeing the full complement of firefighters and the $37 million budget will demand Chief Ryan to draw upon his firefighting knowledge of equipment, recruitment, training, disaster preparation and staffing,” Hopkins said.

Hopkins said he has already started to process of appointing Ryan, though he still needs consent from the Cranston City Council.