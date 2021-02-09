CORONAVIRUS //    Track Cases    • Travel Restrictions    • Testing Info    • Vaccine Updates    • School Updates    • 12 Responds    • Vital Hotlines   
Cranston seeks volunteers for COVID-19 vaccination site

West Bay

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(AP Photo/Frank Augstein, Pool)

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Cranston is searching for volunteers to help assist at the city’s COVID-19 vaccination site.

Volunteers are needed at the Cranston Senior Enrichment Center on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. between Feb. 16 and April 8.

The opportunity is flexible, so someone may help one time or on an ongoing basis, according to city officials.

The city says they are looking for doctors, nurses, EMTs and other qualified volunteers to help administer the vaccine.

Volunteers are also needed to contact eligible residents and help facilitate the site, according to officials.

No training is required for some of the volunteer opportunities.

“This is an all-hands-on-deck situation,” Cranston Mayor Ken Hopkins said. “It is a great opportunity to give back to our community. I know that Cranstonians will come together during this time as we work together to stop the spread of this virus.”

Anyone interested can sign up online or by calling the Cranston Senior Enrichment Center at (401) 780-6000.

Providence

