CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Street flooding was top of mind at the Cranston Public Works Committee’s meeting Thursday, after heavy rainfall rendered several city roadways impassable earlier this week.

The committee discussed potential causes, remedies and the cost of repairs.

Ed Tally, the city’s environmental program manager, said the drainage problems are primarily due to outdated infrastructure. He said the current underground piping system isn’t built to handle brief and intense rainfall.

“These storm events that we’re having are really too much for the system to take, and they were never designed to take two inches in an hour,” Tally explained.

Tally said the city has made progress with flooding on smaller roadways, but the piping systems on larger roadways will cost millions of dollars to replace.

Cranston City Council President Jessica Marino tells 12 News while the flooding isn’t unique to Cranston, it has gotten worse over the last decade.

She agrees that now is the time to take action and spare drivers the headache of encountering flooded roadways whenever it rains.

“It’s global warming, partial development, and some of it is just historic,” she said. “It’s not unique to us, but it doesn’t mean that we should just put our heads in the sand and not do anything about it. We are taking it seriously.”

Some of the flooding in Cranston happens on state-owned roads. That’s why city leaders are planning to meet with the Rhode Island Department of Transportation soon to discuss potential solutions for those spots.