Cranston restaurant covering remaining costs of underfunded Gaspee Days Parade

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) ─ A Cranston restaurant has stepped up in a big way to make sure a popular Rhode Island tradition lives on.

When the owners of Basta Italian restaurant heard the Gaspee Days Parade was in need of money, they offered to cover 100% of the deficit.

“We decided that for all the love this community shows us and for the difficult past 18 months we’ve all endured, Basta would cover 100% of the financial shortfall, which we have as of this morning,” the restaurant said in a post on its Facebook page.

Their generosity has been applauded on social media. Within hours, the post was liked and shared hundreds of times.

The parade typically costs about $50,000.

The Gaspee Days Parade was underfunded because the committee was unable to hold their usual fundraising events due to the pandemic.

A GoFundMe page created in February to help cover costs exceeded its $35,000 goal. Mayor Frank Picozzi has also done his part in raising money.

The remainder will be covered by Basta.

“We look forward to the community stepping out, safely reuniting, and celebrating together at the Gaspee Day Parade and all summer long!” the restaurant said.

Several other Gaspee Days events are expected to take place in 2021, including the a 5K, a block party and an arts and crafts festival.