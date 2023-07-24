CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — A group of Cranston residents held a rally Monday to convey their disappointment Mayor Ken Hopkins’ plan to redevelop Budlong Community Pool.

The public pool was built back in the 1940s and has been closed since 2020 due to the pandemic. Last summer, the city kept the pool closed after no funding was allocated for its operations in the budget.

Hopkins proposed a multi-phased redevelopment that will include a new scaled-down pool, with a goal of getting it back open by next summer.

Along with City Councilwoman Aniece Germain, a number of residents gathered outside city hall to voice their concerns. Many were unhappy with the plan to downsize the pool.

“We have a population of plus 82,000 people in Cranston and the population continues to grow,” Germain said. “Why are you downsizing a pool that serves 82,000 people and have only one pool?”

A group called Cranston Forward is calling on Hopkins to respond to demands to repair and reopen the pool. The group has collected more than 1,000 signatures from residents asking Hopkins not to downsize the pool.

“We are willing to work with the mayor to identify a cost-effective solution to save this beloved and iconic community pool as close as possible to its original size so that Cranston residents of all ages and abilities can continue to enjoy it as they have for decades,” Cranston Forward Chair Karen Rosenberg said.

Story continues below video.

According to the mayor’s chief of staff, Anthony Moretti, experts found numerous issues with Budlong Pool, including the liner failing and undersized piping, pumps and filters. The filter is also reportedly discharging into a neighboring stream, rather than a sanitary sewer system.

The mayor’s office argues the cost of repairing the pool and building a new one are about the same, but the upkeep of the old pool would be more expensive.

The reduced-size pool would still accommodate up to 500 people at a time, according to Hopkins’ office. They project far less people will use the facility, adding that the smaller pool will also reduce staffing needs and save taxpayers money.

“The current pool is beyond the state of any quick fixes and would be a waste of taxpayer money to do anything less than a new, safe, modern, handicapped accessible pool with a bath house,” Moretti explained.

Moretti said the plans for the new pool include a “zero-depth beach-style” entrance, which would allow children and seniors to walk in. He said there will also be space for lap swimmers.

The new pool may also include spray hoses, simulated waves and a covered area for extra shade. The new bathhouse will also be ADA accessible.

The mayor’s office says it plans to hold a public discussion with its expert consultants in the coming weeks to share more information on their plans for the pool.