Cranston public schools shifting to remote learning for the rest of the week

West Bay

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Rhode Island’s second-largest school district is shifting to remote learning until at least Tuesday following a spike in both staff and student cases, according to Superintendent Jeannine Nota-Masse.

Nota-Masse said the increase in COVID-19 cases began gradually over the past week, but the staffing levels in many of the city’s schools have now become “tenuous.”

“We were able to manage the absences fairly well,” she told 12 News in an email. “However, over the past day or so, the numbers have increased in positive cases and those who are undergoing testing.”

Nota-Masse said the district hopes to have a better handle on the number of cases next week after they work through contact tracing and determining who needs to be quarantined.

Staffing shortages caused by close-contact quarantines have caused multiple schools to close temporarily throughout the state, but Cranston is the largest school system to revert the entire district to remote learning temporarily after reopening this fall.

“Pretty much all of our schools have been impacted,” Nota-Masse said.

The district serves more than 10,000 students.

Nota-Masse said Monday is already professional development day for teachers, so students were already prepared for distance learning that day.

A spokesperson for the R.I. Department of Health said the governor and health director would address the increase in cases at schools at their weekly briefing on Thursday. The briefing was moved from Wednesday because of the Veterans’ Day holiday.

Providence

