CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Police put out a warning Tuesday to Kia and Hyundai owners in Cranston as they investigate an increase in thefts and attempted thefts of these vehicles.

Many of the crimes have been reported in the Edgewood neighborhood, according to police.

Kia and Hyundai vehicles have become targets for thieves in recent months because those manufactured between 2011 and 2021 lack an anti-theft device known as an immobilizer.

Without an immobilizer, thieves can bypass the ignition system and hot-wire the vehicle, according to police.

Police asked residents to be vigilant, especially those who own a Hyundai or Kia. Anyone who has information or video of suspicious behavior is asked to call Cranston detectives at (401) 942-2211.