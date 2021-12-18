Cranston police spreading holiday cheer with annual “Shop with a Cop” event

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Cranston police and their community partners were busy spreading holiday cheer to some local children on Saturday with their annual “Shop with a Cop” event.

12 News caught up with members of the department, the police chief, and Mayor Ken Hopkins while the kids were treated to pizza and snacks at headquarters.

After that, each child was paired with a uniform officer and a gift card to buy gifts for their family members and themselves at Walmart.

“The most important thing is the interaction between the police officers and the community, especially the youngest members of our community, the kids who are here today,” Chief Michael Winquist said. “We’re just trying to brighten their holiday season by allowing them to get some gifts.”