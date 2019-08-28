Police seize fentanyl, loaded handgun from Cranston home

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — A Cranston man was arrested after police found a variety of narcotics and a loaded handgun inside his Lark Avenue home.

Cranston Police Chief Col. Michael Winquist said officers executed a court-authorized search warrant on Sunseyla Prom Mam’s home Tuesday.

During the search, police found 78.2 grams of fentanyl, 68.5 grams of MDMA (Ecstasy), 188.6 grams of marijuana, approximately 35 pressed pills believed to be fentanyl, a loaded .40 Caliber handgun, drug paraphernalia including 2 pill presses, 43 rounds of .380 caliber ammunition and $380 in cash.

Winquist said Prom Mam resisted arrest and had to be subdued with a Taser before he was taken into custody.

Prom Mam, 28, faces a variety of drug charges as well as use of a firearm while committing a crime of violence, resisting arrest and maintaining a common nuisance.

He was arraigned Wednesday morning in Kent County 3rd District Court where he was ordered held without bail. Prom Mam is due back in court for a bail review hearing on Sept. 10.