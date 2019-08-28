Breaking News
WEATHER ALERT: Flash Flood Watch Issued, Downpours and T’Storms This Afternoon Through Tonight

Police seize fentanyl, loaded handgun from Cranston home

West Bay

by: Cassandra Yany,

Posted: / Updated:

Photo courtesy: Cranston Police Department

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — A Cranston man was arrested after police found a variety of narcotics and a loaded handgun inside his Lark Avenue home.

Cranston Police Chief Col. Michael Winquist said officers executed a court-authorized search warrant on Sunseyla Prom Mam’s home Tuesday.

During the search, police found 78.2 grams of fentanyl, 68.5 grams of MDMA (Ecstasy), 188.6 grams of marijuana, approximately 35 pressed pills believed to be fentanyl, a loaded .40 Caliber handgun, drug paraphernalia including 2 pill presses, 43 rounds of .380 caliber ammunition and $380 in cash.

Winquist said Prom Mam resisted arrest and had to be subdued with a Taser before he was taken into custody.

Prom Mam, 28, faces a variety of drug charges as well as use of a firearm while committing a crime of violence, resisting arrest and maintaining a common nuisance.

He was arraigned Wednesday morning in Kent County 3rd District Court where he was ordered held without bail. Prom Mam is due back in court for a bail review hearing on Sept. 10.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store

12 on 12 - Cold Case Cards: All In

More Cold Case Cards All In
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Don't Miss

Don't Miss Community Events

More Community

Target 12

Live Cams