CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are seeking the public’s help identifying the suspect in a bank robbery on Saturday morning.

It happened around 8:40 a.m. at the Washington Trust Branch on Reservoir Avenue.

Police say the suspect, who was caught on surveillance video, demanded money from a teller and fled with an undisclosed amount of money.

Witnesses told police the suspect left the area on a silver bicycle.

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to call Cranston police at (401) 942-2211 or send an anonymous tip by texting CRANSTONPD to 847411.