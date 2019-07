CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Police in Cranston are asking for the public’s help as they work to identify a man who they say swiped a package off a resident’s front porch.

The theft took place on Shirley Boulevard around 4 p.m. on June 13, according to police, and the suspect left the scene in a white sedan.

The suspect is described as a white male wearing a hoodie and jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cranston detectives at (401) 477-5066.