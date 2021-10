CRANSTON, R.I (WPRI) — Cranston police are reaching out to the public for help as they investigate a breaking and entering that happened in late September.

On Thursday, police released surveillance images of a person who they say was “acting suspicious” in the area where the break-in took place on Sept. 29.

Anyone with information on the identity or whereabouts of this person is asked to contact Detective Bob Lindsay at (401) 477-5142.